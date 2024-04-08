A man of God has caused a stir online after he stopped a young lady from giving testimony at his church

During a church service at the House of Jacob Chapel, a young lady mounted the altar to testify that her boyfriend had helped her to rent a three-bedroom apartment

This incensed the pastor who stopped her in the middle of the testimony and sacked her from the stage

A Ghanaian pastor, Apostle Daniel Atta Gyebi, has caused a stir on social media after he angrily cut short a young lady's testimony in his church.

This was after the young lady mounted the altar to say things the man of God considered to be a sacrilege and ungodly.

Apostle Daniel Atta Gyebi and the young lady Photo credit: jagyenim;TikTok

Source: TikTok

During a church service at the House of Jacob Chapel, an unidentified lady mounted the altar to share a testimony of how a man she had met helped her rent a three-bedroom apartment.

This prompted Apostle Gyebi to probe further into the relationship between the lady and the man.

The young lady, however, was hesitant to disclose her relationship with the man but only said that he had come home to see her parents.

The man of God, who at that point became incensed by the lady's testimony, angrily grabbed the microphone and beckoned her to leave the altar.

"If you are coming to give testimony, know that this is a church, and so you can't come here to talk about things your boyfriend has done for you. we don't condone such nonsense here. If you die in your sins, you are going to hell," he added.

He further warned her never to come to his church to give such "nonsense testimonies".

"The money you claim the man gave you to rent the apartment must be huge, and this can only come from someone who is sleeping with you," he added.

Video goes viral

Video of the Pastor's encounter with the young lady, shared by jagyenim on TikTok, has since gone, raking in over 9k likes and 10k comments

Netizens who came across the video online shared varied views some of which are compiled below.

@Noboaktv commented:

This man didn’t handle the issue well.A man of God should know better.To the lady she believes is through God who has brought such a man into her life.Why disgrace her such way

thatmanLaud also commented:

May God bless Ghana with plenty of such truth speaking men

kofi2020gh also said:

The lady won't forget this in her life

Ghanaian Lady Wiggles Waist At Church During Praises, Singers End Song Abruptly, Video Trends

In an earlier YEN.com.gh story, a young Ghanaian became the centre of attention in her church as she took to the stage to dance to the glory of the lord.

A viral TikTok video captured the lady dancing alone on the floor during the praise session.

The lady's dance moves attracted a lot of negative reactions online with some calling her a "slay Queen"

.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh