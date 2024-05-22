A Ghanaian woman has admonished men not to shy away from dating highly educated woman

Lady Prophet Maria, as she is known on her socials, says any man who does not want an educated woman is a manipulator

Her comments divided opinions on social media, with netizens sharing their thoughts

A woman based abroad has called out some Ghanaian men who refused to date highly educated and sophisticated women.

The woman, known on her socials as Lady Prophet Maria, said that men who do not want to be with educated women are manipulators and want people to be at their beck and call without question.

DJ Nyame (left) & Lady Prophet Maria (right)

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of SVTV Africa, Lady Prophet Maria, a PhD holder and a certified professional life coach, admonished men with such a mindset to learn to appreciate the value that educated women would bring to their lives.

"I want our men to understand that having an educated woman means she is coming to complement you, not to compete with you. The only time a man should feel threatened by a woman's educational level is when the man is manipulative," she said.

Lady Prophet Maria, who is also a speaker and author, says modern women have so much to offer in relationships, giving strategic business and financial advice and support to their partners.

She said she would rather remain single than be with men who would feel threatened by her level of education.

Lady Prophet Maria's comments divide opinions

Lady Prophet Maria's assertions caused a stir on TikTok, dividing the opinions of some netizens who chanced on her video on SVTV Africa's TikTok page.

A few of the takes on her claims are listed compiled below.

Prince Savage537 said:

"If you don't mind been single, why are you explaining???"

Chris_desonographer replied"

"She go explain Taya."

op also said:

"is very true."

skiddles8 commented:

"The way DJ Nyame is saying mmm is really funny."

Samuel Agbanyo also commented:

"It’s not entirely true. Different character traits or temperaments have a different approaches to issues of marriage."

Source: YEN.com.gh