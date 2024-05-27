A video of a young couple hawking on the streets has left many people on social media in awe

The couple, Kofi and Ama, were captured in a video selling plantain chips by the roadside of a yet-to-be-identified location

Online peeps who came across the video were amazed by the genuine show of togetherness exhibited by the young lovers

Two young Ghanaian lovers have warmed hearts after a video of them hustling together surfaced online.

The young couple were captured in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh hawking what looked like plantain chips nicely packaged in a plastic container.

Kofi (left) and Ama (right) hawking together by the roadside Photo credit: boateng706/TikTok

The couple, identified on TikTok as Kofi and Ama, stood side-by-side with each other by the roadside at a yet-to-be-identified location hawking their product with determination to succeed together.

They exhibited great teamwork while demonstrating to observers and passersby the true meaning of love and partnership.

In the caption accompanying the video, the duo said their relationship is not all that rosy but they keep striving and thriving together every day regardless of whatever challenge life throws at them.

"May God bless our relationship.We do everything together, sometimes we fight, but we keep moving together," the caption read.

Netizens wish them long-lasting relationship

Netizens who chanced on the adorable video of the couple hawking together wished them a long-lasting relationship.

The video shared by @boateng706 had raked in over 2k likes and 113 comments, at the time of drafting this report.

Some of the reactions gleaned from the comments section are compiled below.

I AM SAGAA commented:

"Make the lady no change her mind oooo. We have seen more than this still it ended in tears."

National Two and Naak replied

"sure but not this one."

Bra__Qwame also commented:

"One should go to the other side of the road side…hope that will be helpful."

Son of Yah said:

"God bless your hustle I pray both live together forever."

APOSTLE JEDIDIAH 1 also said:

"Better life ahead of you God will open a door for you in abroad but please when God bless you, Never forget this lady, Honor her."

Swanzy300 had this to say:

"May all your wishes come true."

Ghanaian couple spotted on the streets of Accra selling asaana and bread

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported the story of two hardworking Ghanaian husband and wife, John and Adwoa, hawking Asana and bread to make ends meet at the Dzorwulo traffic light.

In a picture sighted on the Facebook page of Nana Tea, the man looked very well dressed in his neatly ironed official attire selling Asaana.

His partner, Adwoa, carrying loaves of bread, was also seen beaming with a smile while helping her man to hustle.

