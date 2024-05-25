A video of a Ghanaian lady talking about her academic successes has gone viral and captivated many

The lady, who is only 24 years old, excited many after revealing that she had secured a first degree, an HND and is currently pursuing a master's degree abroad

Netizens who saw the video took to the comment section to celebrate her academic achievements

A brilliant Ghanaian lady has warmed the hearts of many after sharing her academic achievements online.

In a video circulating online, Adwoa Kyewa noted that she had obtained her first degree, an HND, and is currently pursuing a master's degree abroad.

During an interview, the young Ghanaian lady, who is only 24 years old, noted that she had no dream of travelling abroad to study despite harbouring intentions to relocate abroad for other purposes.

She admitted that there is a vast difference between the educational systems in Ghana and the UK, stressing that while Ghana's educational system is theory-based, the UK system is very practical.

Thus, she seized the moment to encourage young people who want to study abroad to have faith, work hard and apply to schools abroad.

Netizens react

Netizens who saw the video were delighted as they took to the comment section to laud her.

@Love Doctor wrote:

"This DeeBee is very intelligent and brilliant. Indeed Avenue."

@Reindolf wrote:

"Eii 24 years masters. hmmm where did I pass?"

@YaaBabyDeNketewad3 wrote:

"Eeeii Tips nie. He said don't propose to her, I'm working on something. That sounds sweet."

@Mavis Agyare wrote:

"I asked you soo many times if you were a student of KsTU you didn’t mind me now it’s confirmed."

@emmanuelkyei8942 wrote:

"Aaaa but the room is the same but the lady de33 I 100% complete."

@ARMI_25 wrote:

"Brilliant people don't make noise indeed."

@Mohammed wrote:

"Good parents, if you have Good parents and if you are also obedience everything is getting easy for you whenever you want to do something."

