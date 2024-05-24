An old video of Fella Makafui and Medikal's parents having a nice time has gone viral

The duo, as mothers-in-law to the celebrity couple, were seen dancing and having a good time

Many people who commented on the video were left in awe, with many wondering if there was still a chance to save the marriage

An old video of the parents of Fella Makafui and Medikal having a fun time has warmed hearts on social media.

The adorable video, shared on the TikTok page of @sarpcessghdotcom, shows the moment the mothers of the now embattled couple are seen dancing to Kofi Kinatta's Behind The Scenes song.

The middle-aged mothers who wore bright smiles danced with joy next to each other in sync with the mid-tempo tune.

Old video of Fella and Medikal's parents dancing Photo credit: @amgmedikal/Instagram @sarpcessghdotcom/TikTok

The video has surfaced at a time when both Fella Makafui and Medikal have made it clear that their four-year marriage has ended and that divorce processes have already begun.

Fella brother calls out Medikal

This also surfaced when Fella Makafui's brother took to social media to deny accusations made by Medikal against the Ghanaian actress.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Agyenim_baby commented:

Awww how I wish they can resolve their issues paa God be with them

mamagavi Edinam reacted:

Awww lovely God pls bring them back ,give them a heart to forgive

Asedas stated:

All this happened in Ghana

EL added:

Fella resembles the mother ooo awwn

Nana Efya Empres wrote:

God let peace reign between them, I love this couple's vibe so much

IBTIHAJ added:

U will just know them by their faces fella resemble the mom who’s wearing yellow

GDARE22 stated:

God please heal this marriage

yaw dwarkwaa replied:

Talk to your children

Medikal opens up on his biggest regret

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal disclosed that he added his ex-wife and his sister-in-law's names to the land title of his house.

Medikal explained that he made that bold decision so that, in the unforeseeable future, should anything happen to him, his wife and daughter would live comfortably in the house.

Fella Makafui has now packed out of the house after news of the pending divorce went viral.

