A video of a young man opening up on his ordeal as a father of quadruplets has got people talking

Akwasi Addai stated that he and his wife already have two kids and never wished for quadruplets

Social media users who reacted to the video commended the young man for opening up about his situation

A young Ghanaian father of quadruplets has taken to social media to look for a job in order to save his little kids from the fangs of poverty.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Talklife TV, Akwasi Addai, who made an appearance on a television programme with his wife, admitted that the birth of the four kids has left him burdened.

Man admits that money to cater for his kids has become a challenge Photo credit: @TALKLIFE TV SHOW/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Already with two kids, the young man said he never envisaged that his wife would give birth to four babies at a go.

"We have two kids already, and the plan was to have two more kids, so when my wife got pregnant, it was our expectation that they would be twins. Hospital checks revealed that she was pregnant with three kids, but on the day she went into labour, that was when we both found out that it was quadruplets," he said.

Now his major problem is how to cater for the needs of six children, especially as his work as an electrician has declined.

"Now things are not easy, I used to work for a company, but the business has declined, so it has affected me. Even with two kids, things were not easy, so you can imagine the situation now that they are six".

His wife, who is a hairdresser, also said that for the time being, she is also at home nursing the kids and hence cannot financially support the man.

Quizzed by the host on what kind of help he needs, Akwasi responded that as an electrician, he would be delighted to get job offers from individuals and companies on electrical works.

That way, he is confident that he will make enough money to care for his children.

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend the man for speaking up

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the man for opening up on his problems

@aben_goodwill stated:

Just love the man's spirit, God bless him

@lorettaquansah6712 stated:

We those working koraa is not easy for us. My husband and i have 2 set of twins (4girls)

@lorettaquansah6712 added:

It's not easy oo.

