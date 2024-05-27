A video of a Ghanaian woman dancing aggressively with a groom in the presence of his bride has caused a stir online

Despite efforts to separate her from the groom, the young lady refused to let go of m the handsome groom

The video has sparked mixed reactions online as some persons laughed over it while others provided some clarification

A pretty Ghanaian lady has caused a stir online after a video of herself dancing aggressively with a groom popped up on social.

The lady, dressed in a striking white outfit, approached the groom, twirling her waist and swaying gracefully to the rhythm of Stonebwoy's hit song, Everlasting.

All efforts to drag her away from the groom proved futile as she resisted anyone who tried to separate them.

The groom's wife stood close by. However, she maintained her composure as she danced gently while all this happened.

The MC intervened before the lady eventually gave up and exited the dancing floor.

Netizens react to video of guest dancing aggressively with groom

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions to the video. While some laughed over it, others were also concerned that the lady's behaviour could cause problems in the marriage.

@Kofi Akataporri wrote:

"Eiiiii. I hope this doesn’t break the marriage, side chick don’t wanna let go."

@ackon koomson wrote:

"I was there. I will gist you guys soon. But the guy didn't try at all."

@ajayiyout wrote:

"It took the intervention of a bouncer and some guys to take her out."

@divfee wrote:

"Is she possessed??"

Other opinions on what actually happened

Some netizens who thronged the comment section noted that the scene in the video is a tradition associated with the people of Dagbon.

