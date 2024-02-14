Mrs Doris Kwakye, wife of Reverend Minister Kwakye, has cautioned the youth against pre-marital sex

In an interview, Mrs Doris Kwakye encouraged the singles to trust God to find the right partner instead of sleeping around

Even though Mrs Kwakye acknowledged potential challenges, she remained steadfast in her stance, urging reliance on faith rather than physical compatibility testing

Mrs Doris Kwakye, wife of Reverend Minister Kwakye, has shared her thoughts on pre-marital sex and why singles must abstain from sex until marriage.

She encouraged singles to stay away from sex until marriage since she believes it is the way to go as a Christian.

In an interview on TV3's New Day, Mrs Kwakye drew from her 32-year marriage and emphasized trusting God to reveal the right partner rather than "testing the waters."

Mrs Doris Kwakye said people should stop testing the waters and rather focus on building a lasting relationship Photo credit: Thomas Barwick & Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

Despite concerns about sexual compatibility, she firmly opposed pre-marital sex, urging youth to rely on divine guidance.

Her stance aligns with recent statistics from the Ghana Statistical Service, revealing high rates of pre-marital sexual activity among unmarried youth aged 15-24.

Per the Statistical Service, 50% of unmarried women aged 15-24 have engaged in pre-marital sex, with similar trends among men.

Among never-married women aged 15-19, one in three reported sexual activity, highlighting the prevalent societal shift.

The declining percentage of abstinent young men and women signals evolving attitudes towards pre-marital sex in Ghanaian society.

Ghanaian life coach says not everyone is marriage material

Meanwhile, a life coach, Otchere-Darko Afari, underscored the importance of choosing compatible partners for marriage, suggesting that not everyone is suited for it.

He warned against entering marriages that may lead to distress, urging individuals to understand themselves before committing.

He said some people would better serve as side chicks than married men and women.

Lady asserts any man who doesn't cheat is under a spell

In another story, a young lady has suggested that men who do not cheat are under a spell from their wives or girlfriends.

She asserted that men are naturally supposed to cheat, so any man who finds themselves unable must know their woman is responsible.

Both men and women have vehemently disagreed with the lady's assertion, which has gained global attention.

Source: YEN.com.gh