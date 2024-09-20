A Ghanaian woman and her husband met after 15 years at the Kotoka International Airport

According to the caption of a TikTok video, the husband of the woman had been away abroad for 15 years

In a heartwarming video, the couple expressed joy after seeing each other for the first time in years

A Ghanaian married couple has reunited after nearly two decades of living apart due to situations beyond their control.

The husband purportedly left his wife at home in Ghana after marriage to seek greener pastures overseas.

A Ghanaian couple reunites at Kotoka International Airport after many years of separation. Photo credit: UGC.

When the man arrived abroad, life's unpredictability made it difficult for him to return home to see his wife.

However, after many nights of hope and prayer, the couple have reconnected for the first time in 15 years.

In a video making rounds on social media, the wife welcomed her husband at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

The unidentified woman was seen in an ecstatic mood, smiling and expressing joy over the reunion with her husband.

The Ghanaian couple's heartfelt reunion marks the end of a prolonged and challenging period of separation.

It also brings closure to their emotional longing and deprivation.

Reactions to the couple's reunion

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions to the reunion video of the Ghanaian couple.

@Isaac Danso said:

"Awww see how beautiful she is smiling . May God and smiles never depart them."

@A Ï C H A also said:

"15years??? Please I need long distance relationship advice."

@ASANTENII DEHYIE BA also said:

"15 years in separated? wow then the man should be check her well because now in days cheating becomes nothing for womens."

@OHEMAA OWUSUAA also said:

"See the smiles on my... We thank God."

Woman meets husband after 15 years

In a related YEN.com.gh, a Ghanaian woman also recently met her husband for the first time in 15 years.

The woman was overwhelmed with emotions after welcoming her husband at the arrival hall of Terminal 3.

The lovely couple embrace in a long hug, showing their longing for each other after years of affection by digital means.

