A Ghanaian lady identified as Ms Dela has expressed joy after securing her visa to relocate to the UK for a better opportunity

Ms Dela was captured in a video shared on TikTok unwrapping a parcel containing her approved visa

The overly excited lady expressed profound gratitude to God for the favour upon her life while encouraging her followers never to lose up in the almighty

A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to express her gratitude to God for making her dreams come true.

This comes after the young lady, identified on socials as Ms Dela, had her UK visa application approved,

Ms Dela, a young Ghanaian lady expresses gratitude to God on social media after securing UK visa approval. Photo credit: @ms.dela_content.creator.TikTok.

From the videos on TikTok, it appears Ms Dela is travelling to the UK on a skilled worker visa.

Taking to TikTok to revel in her visa approval, the young lady, a content creator, suggested her success was a miracle from her maker.

She also encouraged followers of her page to keep faith in God, saying he would come through for them.

"Anyone believing God for that Miracle should use this as a point of contact. He will do it," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Reactions to Ms Dela's video

As of the time of filing this report, Ms Dela's video had been watched by over 6,000 people, racking up more than 6,3k likes and 716 comments.

Harry said

"Lord, I use this beautiful lady good news as a point of contact for my good news."

@T.gold also said:

"I won't stop congratulating people until it's my own turn..... congratulations."

@IS GODDESS wrote:

"2024 wasn’t for me and I believe my God won’t disappoint me next year congratulations dear."

@blessing titus also wrote:

"Amen Omemma you are always on time,you can't do no wrong my turn is finally here I celebrate with you dear while waiting for mine it will come to manifestation before the end of the year Amennnnn."

