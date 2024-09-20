A video of a woman mother's reaction after her daughter returned after the WASSCE is trending

Filled with joy, she went to her knees to thank God for seeing her daughter through the second cycle of education

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video congratulated the young lady on completing SHS

A Ghanaian woman could not contain her excitement after her daughter returned home after completing the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The video, which is making rounds on TikTok, shows a heartwarming moment when the woman tightly embraces her daughter after reuniting with her for the first time in months.

A Ghanaian woman celebrates as she finishes her WASSCE and prays for her in a trending video. Photo credit: @user3076685034610/TikTok

Overcome by emotion, the middle-aged woman, amid praises, went to her knees to thank God for seeing her daughter through three years of second-cycle education.

Sounding teary, the woman got up and helped her daughter to her feet as she still thanked God.

The adorable video, which highlights the bond of a mother and her daughter, has raked in over 1000 likes, and 80 comments were captioned.

"Mummy misses me three years, and school is not easy, thank you, Jesus, " the video caption read.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the fresh SHS graduate

Netizens who took to the video's comment section congratulated the young lady on completing SHS.

Dadaba57 commented:

"Awww I wish my mom is alive."

Slimers Bae stated:

"This is a sign of a good responsible Mother."

esthernomo13 added:

"Mother’s love is great."

AJ PRETTY GOLD added:

"Amen congratulations this exactly 6 years I completed SHS and I feel for you dear."

user6512154927520Klo Dede added:

"You have done a good job God bless you mama."

Students bid farewell to the teacher

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some Achiase senior high school students got emotional after finishing writing their WASSCE.

Their joy soon gave way to sorrow as one of their teachers showed up after they had written the exam to congratulate them and bid them farewell.

When the students saw him approaching, they rushed to embrace him, a show of gratitude for his support and teaching over the four years.

