Faustina, a Ghanaian woman, met her German husband in Accra and proposed they marry within a month

She further offered to pay for the wedding due to his financial situation at the time

Despite her family's initial disapproval, the couple wed, and they are now happily married living in Germany,

Faustina, a Ghanaian woman based in Germany, shared her unconventional love story and the circumstances surrounding her marriage to her German husband.

She said that even though her parents did not support the marriage, she knew what she wanted and decided to pursue it.

Faustina tells DJ Nyaami that she paid for her wedding with her German husband because he was honest. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Faustina revealed that she paid for their wedding only one month after meeting her husband in Accra.

She added that her husband was honest about his financial situation, clarifying that, contrary to common belief, not all white people are wealthy. Faustina appreciated his honesty and saw something special in him, leading her to propose marriage.

"I met him in Accra when he was looking for an affordable hotel in Accra. We exchanged numbers, and he called in the next three days. One thing led to the other, and we agreed to marry. He did not have the money for the ceremony, so I gave him some."

Faustina said her husband later refunded the money when he returned to Germany. She stayed back in Ghana to learn the German language and get the needed travel documentation to join him.

She added that initially, her parents were not in support of the marriage because of the age gap, the rapid progression of their relationship, and financial concerns. However, over time, her family accepted and supported their marriage.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud Faustina for being a go-getter

Several netizens commented on Faustina's story. YEN.com.gh collated some of the reactions. Read them below:

@damoahlydia1284 said:

“Eiiii like seriously ..... She's opened, very appreciative, real... thank God she found her feet back. I wish her all the best”

@lydiaofori9686 wrote:

“Wow wow very smart lady Well done. The man is not rich but though him you got nkrataa. Ĝood job SVTV the best program of the year.”

@truth3785 said:

“This WOMAN is WISE.”

@user-vg2sj4ov9p wrote:

Wow, Some people today see marriage as investment for them and nothing about the spiritual aspect. Money, money, money, we'll a lot of lessons to learn.

@julielartey9352 said:

“You can be technician in hospital not only nurse God bless”

@kwamedarko1141 wrote:

“I remembered the book of Esther in the Bible”

Source: YEN.com.gh