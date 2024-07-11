A video of a US citizen challenging claims that Ghana is a poor country has surfaced online

The man who recorded and shared a video of himself at the Kotoka International Airport on TikTok was stunned after seeing the country's Kotoka International Airport

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views

A US citizen has challenged the viral Western media reports suggesting that Ghana, like other African countries, is a poor nation.

He said Ghana is a vibrant and rapidly developing country with immense economic potential.

US citizen hails Ghana in video Image source: @CallanWesley

Source: TikTok

During a visit to the West African country, the man, identified as Callan Wesley on TikTok, marvelled after arriving at the Kotoka International Airport.

He stated that his expectations of Ghana, as portrayed by the Western media, differed from what he discovered in the country.

He was amazed at the airport's beauty and proudly shared a video of himself there. He thus entreated Ghanaians to be proud of their country and share the positive side of the country.

The video has since gone viral with over 25,000 views, 23,500 likes, and 966 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of US citizen hailing Ghana

Netizens who saw the footage were impressed at the United States citizen's remarks and took to the comment section to share their views.

@Charles Silva wrote:

"The pain go straight to Nigerians."

@FRESH wrote:

"Ghana is never poor."

@mislove wrote:

"JM all the way."

@ojoe wrote:

"NANA ADDO."

@Mr Ackah wrote:

"We Ghanaians are proud of you."

American man shares his visit to Ghana and explores the stunning nature of the country: "It is so beautiful"

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a famous American blogger Drew Binsky was stunned when he visited Ghana and saw how amazing the country was.

He posted a video of his visit on TikTok, showing the beautiful sites he visited and the friendly people he met.

Drew confessed that he had never heard about the fantastic things Ghana had to offer and was impressed by his experience there.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh