A Ghanaian man has left many people on social media feeling emotional after he returned home from overseas to reunite with his family.

A video making rounds on the internet captured the moment the young man arrived at his family home unannounced to surprise his mother and other relatives.

A Ghanaian man returns home to surprise his mother after many years abroad. Photo credit: @akajs66/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

According to narrations in the caption that accompanied the video, the unidentified Ghanaian man left home many years ago in search of greener pastures.

Upon arrival, his mother, who was pleasantly surprised to see her son again after many years of absence, gave him a warm welcome amid wild jubilation.

The visibly excited woman swooned over her son, hugging and touching him to ensure what she was experiencing was not a dream.

Other relatives of the young Ghanaian man also joined in to celebrate his return from abroad, where he had been hustling for a better life.

Getting to the later parts of the video, the elderly woman carried her son on her back, indicating how much she had missed him.

Netizens in awe of the man's video

Netizens who came across the trending video, posted on TikTok by @akajs66, were in awe of the young man's reunion with his family.

@Franklin said:

"Mum don’t worry ,next 3 years I will come because we are still hustling."

@J;S🇬🇭🇮🇹🇲🇹 replied:

"We are praying for you everything will be well."

@Nana poku Poku also said:

"is not easy ooo, but we always miss home, because home sweet home."

@hairstyles Barber commented:

"You make me miss home bro by all means I will go back to Ghana 🇬🇭 next year, I mean my mom the only woman who shows me true love."

