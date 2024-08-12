A video of a Ghanaian woman reuniting with her husband after many years of living apart has surfaced on social media

The woman could not hold her joy at the airport as she finally got to see her husband, who worked abroad for 15 years

The lovely couple embrace in a long hug, showing their longing for each other after years of affection by digital means

An emotionally heartwarming video of a Ghanaian woman's reunion with her husband has left many awestruck online.

The unidentified woman, overcome with joy and excitement, embraced her husband, who had been working overseas for 15 years, for several minutes at the arrival hall of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.

A Ghanaian woman reunites with her husband at Terminal-3 of the Jotoka International Airport in Accra after 15 years apart. Photo credit: Cila Adjoa Duffuor/Facebook.

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the woman, overwhelmed with emotions, hugged her man tightly amid tears of joy at the sight of her husband.

The woman's open display of affection and longing for her husband drew eyebrows from the crowd at Terminal-3 of the KIA.

It is unclear from the video which country the husband had been living in for over a decade alone without his wife.

The woman was escorted to the airport by her family and in-laws to welcome her man home after many years of living apart.

The couple's reunion marks the end of an emotionally draining period of separation, where they had to rely on technology to stay in touch.

Netizens react to couple's emotional reunion

Netizens who came across the video, posted on Facebook by Cila Adjoa Duffuor, reacted to it.

Nana Abena Yeboaa said:

"Husband?? 15 years? He never came home and she never visited? Fifteen?? OK! in the coming days maybe another story will pop up!"

Akorfa Yaawo Mensah also said:

"15? Like a child would be done with nursery, primary, JSS and SSS? That 15? Ok."

Carolle Selasi Henyo wrote:

"The hustle is dismantling the family unit, even in Ghana. This has emotional, financial and physical impacts on spouses and children involved. More grease to the elbows of folks entering these kinds of arrangements. Also wishing folks who have no choice, possibilities to reunite soonest."

Woman reunites with husband

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Nigerian wife who had moved to Canada to pursue her dreams shared a touching video of her reuniting with her hubby.

In a video shared by @dannyz_young, the wife was ecstatic as she finally got to reunite with her husband again after several months of separation.

The delighted couple warmly greeted each other for the first time in a long while at the airport, with the wife surprising him with a beautiful flower.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh