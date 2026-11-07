President John Dramani Mahama announced plans to expand emergency bed capacity at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, KATH, Tamale Teaching Hospital and 37 Military Hospital

Mahama made the announcement at the 68th Annual General Conference of the Ghana Medical Association, held under the theme of tackling the No Bed Syndrome

The government also plans to procure 100 new ambulances and pilot a digital bed management system to reduce delays in patient referrals

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President John Dramani Mahama has unveiled a government plan to expand emergency bed capacity at four of Ghana's major hospitals to at least 10% of their functional bed capacity, as part of a renewed effort to address the country's entrenched "No Bed Syndrome".

Mahama made the announcement on Friday, 6 November 2026, while addressing the 68th Annual General Conference of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) at Miotso in the Greater Accra Region. The conference was held under the theme "The No Bed Syndrome: Reimagining a Befitting Emergency Response System for Ghana".

President John Dramani Mahama orders bed expansion at major hospitals. Photo credit: @officialjdm.

Source: Instagram

Emergency bed expansion targets four hospitals

The expansion, scheduled to begin in 2027, will cover the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital. At Korle Bu alone, the government is targeting an increase in emergency beds from 65 to at least 150.

Mahama stressed that the problem was not simply a shortage of beds but reflected a broader failure across emergency infrastructure, medical personnel, equipment, oxygen and essential supplies. He said the expansion would be accompanied by the resources necessary to make the new beds fully functional, rather than creating capacity that hospitals could not adequately service.

Alongside the planned expansion, the Ghana Armed Forces Critical Care and Emergency Hospital commenced operations for civilian patients on 6 November, providing additional capacity to ease pressure on existing civilian facilities.

Digital referral system and ambulance fleet

To address delays in patient transfers, President Mahama announced the piloting of an integrated bed management and referral coordination system.

The digital platform will allow hospitals and ambulance teams to identify facilities with available beds and appropriate treatment capacity before transporting patients, reducing the number of cases where critically ill individuals are moved between hospitals without guaranteed care at the destination.

The president cautioned, however, that the system would only be effective if emergency departments had sufficient personnel and equipment. He added that patients arriving at any health facility in critical condition must be assessed and stabilised before being referred elsewhere.

On ambulance services, Mahama disclosed plans to procure 100 new vehicles for the National Ambulance Service and to source spare parts to repair a further 100 that are currently grounded.

100 doctors posted to underserved areas

Mahama also revealed that 100 doctors had accepted postings to underserved communities as part of efforts to correct the uneven distribution of medical professionals across the country.

The government intends to establish a system of annual health worker recruitment, supported by financial and non-financial incentives to attract and retain personnel outside major urban centres.

He called on the GMA to offer concrete recommendations on emergency care delivery and workforce distribution. The conference was attended by Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, representatives of the World Health Organisation, traditional leaders and chief executives of health agencies.

The YouTube video is below:

President Mahama gifts lady TV and fridge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about President John Mahama’s response to an elderly woman whose appeal for a television went viral.

The presidential delegation delivered a 43-inch television, a refrigerator and cash. The public gift prompted mixed reactions, including questions about who would pay the electricity bills.

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Source: YEN.com.gh