Ibrahim Mahama has initiated major projects in Damang, including road construction, an airport and community sports facilities since the mine takeover

His company has expanded its workforce to 426 employees and announced a US$250 million investment in heavy-duty mining equipment

While several infrastructure projects are progressing, the proposed hospitals and airport remain unfinished, with some initial deadlines already missed

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has embarked on several infrastructure and development initiatives in Damang in the Western Region, approximately six months after his company, Engineers & Planners (E&P), assumed control of the Damang Gold Mine.

Ibrahim Mahama's Damang projects: Airport, roads, hospitals, jobs and more. Image credit: Ibrahim, Blessed Antwi

Source: UGC

Since the official handover on April 18, 2026, the company has announced investments in mining equipment, commenced road construction and initiated community projects intended to improve transportation, employment and recreational facilities in the mining enclave.

Some of the projects are already progressing, while others remain at the planning or early construction stages. Here is a detailed look at the developments recorded under Mahama's leadership and the major commitments still awaiting completion.

List of Ibrahim Mahama's projects in Damang

At the time of the mine takeover, Mahama pledged to reinvest in the concession and surrounding communities, outlining plans covering transport infrastructure, healthcare, sports development and employment opportunities.

The table below summarises the major initiatives and their reported progress as of November 6, 2026.

Project or initiative Reported progress Damang Gold Mine operations Operations resumed under E&P in April 2026 Damang airport/airstrip Land preparation underway; estimated cost of at least US$80 million Damang–Subri road Construction underway, including clearing and culvert works Damang–Cape Coast road Planned wider road connection; not completed Community astroturf facilities At least one pitch under construction Hospital projects Proposed; completion not confirmed Mining equipment investment US$250 million fleet acquisition announced, with deliveries underway Employment expansion Regular workforce increased to 426 Land reclamation Work begun on approximately 140 acres Community development fund Funding arrangements outlined for future community projects

1. Damang airport project

One of Mahama's most prominent promises is the construction of an airport in Damang to improve transport connections between the mining community and other parts of Ghana.

At the April 18 handover ceremony, he announced that Damang would have an airport within six months, potentially allowing easier travel between the area and Accra.

However, the October 18 deadline passed without the airport becoming operational.

Speaking on Asempa FM on October 22, Damang Gold Mine Limited's Community Relations Manager, Ramy Oboro, explained that the project would be developed in two phases.

The first involves preparing and levelling the land, while the second will cover the installation of supporting infrastructure, electrical systems and other facilities.

According to him, the project is expected to cost at least US$80 million, with the final figure potentially exceeding that amount.

2. Damang–Subri road construction

Road development is another initiative associated with the new management.

Construction has begun on the Damang–Subri section of the proposed road connecting Damang through Subri and Praso towards Cape Coast.

Community leaders reported in August that portions of the route had undergone clearing and earthworks, while culverts had been constructed in waterlogged areas.

The wider Damang–Cape Coast connection remains a long-term project. Mahama had initially indicated that the road could be delivered within two years.

Some residents have already commended the company for improvements to road infrastructure, although the complete route has not been finished.

3. Community astroturf projects

Mahama also announced plans to provide modern football facilities for communities surrounding the mine.

The proposal followed an appeal from a young resident during the handover ceremony.

By early November, footage circulating online showed considerable groundwork at an astroturf project site in Damang, with the playing surface prepared and construction materials visible.

The synthetic turf and other finishing works had not yet been completed.

Plans for additional sports facilities in communities including Subri and Huni have also been reported, although their completion has not been independently established.

4. US$250 million mining equipment investment

Beyond community infrastructure, E&P has undertaken a substantial equipment investment to support operations at the mine.

In May 2026, Damang Gold Mine Limited announced a US$250 million investment in heavy-duty machinery.

The first tranche involved 52 machines, including 30 Caterpillar 777 dump trucks, 15 Caterpillar 395 excavators and seven Liebherr excavators.

The equipment is intended to increase production capacity, strengthen operational efficiency and support additional employment.

The acquisition forms part of the company's efforts to sustain large-scale mining under Ghanaian management.

5. Employment opportunities for local residents

Employment has been one of the most significant reported developments since the takeover.

On October 22, the mine's People Manager, Joseph Nana Ansah Banful, indicated that the regular workforce had increased from 207 employees inherited from the previous operator to 426.

He explained that 120 workers previously employed under labour-hire arrangements had been integrated into the regular workforce.

The company also reported that approximately 62 per cent of its regular employees came from 10 communities within the mine's catchment area.

Management expects the regular workforce to exceed 500 as recruitment and operational activities expand.

6. Mining production and gold supply

The new management has also reported increased mining activity.

According to the mine's Manager in charge of Mining, Frank Dankyi Agyei, approximately 12.1 million tonnes of material were extracted between April and September 2026.

He indicated that fresh material from ongoing mining activities accounted for about 60 per cent of the material supplied to the processing plant, while existing stockpiles provided the remainder.

In May, the Ghana News Agency also reported that Damang Gold Mine Limited had sold its first gold output of approximately 110 kilogrammes to the Ghana Gold Board.

The transaction formed part of efforts to support Ghana's domestic gold reserve accumulation programme.

7. Land reclamation and agricultural development

Another initiative concerns the rehabilitation of land affected by mining activities.

The company's Environment Manager, Dr Desmond Asare, disclosed in October that reclamation work had begun on approximately 140 acres of land.

Of that area, 125 acres had been earmarked for oil palm cultivation.

The company intends to channel future proceeds from commercial crops into its foundation account to support projects in surrounding communities.

Ibrahim Mahama's outstanding promises to Damang

Despite progress on some initiatives, several projects announced during the takeover remain unfinished.

Among them are proposed hospitals intended to improve access to healthcare for residents of Damang and neighbouring communities.

Mahama had also expressed his intention to construct a personal residence in the area as a demonstration of his long-term commitment to the community. Completion of these proposed buildings has not been confirmed.

Another initiative is a community development fund financed through a portion of the mine's gold production.

According to the company's Community Relations Manager, proceeds accumulated over three years would support projects identified jointly by management and traditional authorities.

During the April handover, Ibrahim Mahama expressed confidence in Ghanaian ownership of major mining operations, stressing the importance of reinvesting proceeds in local development.

He said:

"Whatever money we make from here, we will reinvest it here."

Meanwhile, residents have continued to express their expectations for the new management.

During community discussions in October, some praised the road projects and employment initiatives but appealed for more opportunities for women and National Service personnel.

Other concerns raised included compensation for people affected by development projects and improvements to basic amenities.

The coming months will therefore be important in determining how the ongoing road, airport and sports projects progress, and whether the company's remaining social infrastructure commitments translate into completed facilities for the people of Damang.

Ibrahim Mahama's Damang astroturf project progresses

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ibrahim Mahama’s astroturf project in Damang, where construction is progressing and a new video shows work at the site.

The facility is part of Mahama’s wider development plans for communities around the Damang Mine, including road improvements and an airport.

Once complete, the astroturf is expected to give local young people a new space for football and other sports.

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Source: YEN.com.gh