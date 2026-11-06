The Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled a power outage in the Central Region for Tuesday, November 10, 2026

ECG issued the notice on Thursday, November 5, citing planned maintenance works to improve service delivery

The outage will affect Elmina Zongo, Ankaful Prisons, Brimsu Headworks and several surrounding communities

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has informed residents in parts of the Central Region to expect a temporary power interruption on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, as the utility firm carries out scheduled maintenance work.

The company released an official notice on Thursday, November 5, stating that the works are aimed at improving service delivery across the affected communities.

ECG announces a 7-hour planned power outage in parts of the Central Region on November 10, 2026. Photo credit: Electricity Company of Ghana.

Source: Getty Images

The outage is expected to last seven hours, running from 9:00am to 4:00pm.

Areas affected by the ECG outage

A wide range of communities in the Central Region fall within the scope of the planned disruption.

These include the following

SSNIT Flat

Elmina Zongo

Ankaful Prisons and Mental Hospital

Ankaful Township

Brimsu Headworks

Elmina Shell, CP

African Pot

Eturi

Duakro

Abakam

Amamuma

Apeawusika, and their surrounding environs.

Read ECG's public notice on Facebook below:

What residents should know

ECG has extended an apology to customers in the affected areas for any inconvenience the exercise may cause.

Residents and business owners within these communities are advised to prepare adequately ahead of the outage, including storing water, charging essential devices, and making alternative arrangements where necessary.

The maintenance window spans the better part of the working day, meaning both households and commercial establishments will need to plan carefully to minimise disruption during the period.

Dumsor to hit Accra East and West

Meanwhile, in another update, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had announced planned and emergency maintenance works affecting parts of Accra East and Accra West.

ECG scheduled all power outages to run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on each of the three affected days.

Several communities across both regions faced disruptions, including East Legon, Dodowa, Fadama, and surrounding areas.

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Source: YEN.com.gh