UAE Announces New Rules For Sick Leave, Approval Processes

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced sweeping changes to sick leave attestation on Wednesday

Healthcare facilities will now submit attestation requests directly on behalf of patients, replacing the previous self-initiated process

Federal and select local government employees across four emirates stand to benefit from the new automatic approval system

The United Arab Emirates has restructured its sick leave approval process, shifting the administrative burden away from patients and placing it squarely on healthcare facilities.

UAE sick leave rules change as the government shifts applications to healthcare facilities for automatic approvals. Image credit: Shutterstock, Organic Media/iStock

Source: UGC

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) shared the changes on Wednesday, confirming that hospitals and clinics will now lodge attestation requests on behalf of patients and their companions.

Under the old system, individuals had to initiate the process themselves, a step that has now been eliminated.

How the new sick leave system works

According to Gulf News, eligible requests that meet the required conditions are now automatically transferred to the approval service, removing the need for a separate application.

The healthcare facility that issues the sick leave certificate becomes the starting point of the entire service journey, meaning customers face significantly less paperwork and fewer administrative hurdles.

MoHAP stated that the changes align with approved procedures and established controls, and that the goal is a flexible, sustainable service delivery model that strengthens coordination between government bodies.

Abdullah Ahli, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at MoHAP, said the upgrades to both the Attestation of Sick Leaves and Medical Reports Service and the Approval of Sick Leaves and the Leave of the Patient's Companion Service reflect a broader commitment to reimagining how government services operate.

"Zero Bureaucracy is measured by tangible improvements in customer experience and government operational efficiency," Ahli said, adding that the Ministry is committed to fostering a culture of continuous improvement to raise service quality and build public confidence in institutional performance.

Who benefits from the UAE's updated rules?

The automatic link between attestation and approval services covers employees of the Federal Government, as well as those working under the local governments of Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, subject to approved controls.

The updates also introduce a convenience for workers who need time off to care for a sick family member.

Healthcare facilities can now submit attestation requests for companion leave at the same time as a patient's sick leave, bringing both processes together in a single step.

MoHAP said the overhaul is part of a wider effort to reinforce the UAE's reputation as one of the world's most efficient governments through deeper integration between public entities and smarter, customer-centred service design.

UAE announces six key working hours rules

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Arab Emirates has established six rules regulating employee working hours across the country, covering daily limits, Ramadan schedules, remote arrangements, and protections against overwork.

The standard ceiling for working hours is fixed at eight hours per day or 48 hours per week.

However, the UAE Cabinet retains the authority to adjust these thresholds for specific economic sectors or categories of workers, acting on proposals from the Minister in coordination with relevant bodies.

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Source: YEN.com.gh