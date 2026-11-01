President John Dramani Mahama held bilateral talks with Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Third Russia-Africa Summit on October 30, 2026

The two leaders discussed cooperation across nuclear energy, defence, agriculture and education, among other strategic sectors

A 2,000-megawatt nuclear power plant is among the major proposals that Russia committed to pursuing with Ghana

President John Dramani Mahama has obtained six key commitments from Russian President Vladimir Putin following bilateral discussions held on the sidelines of the Third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow on 30 October 2026.

The two leaders used the encounter to chart a course for deeper cooperation between Ghana and Russia across several strategic areas, including nuclear energy, defence, agriculture and education.

President Mahama Secures 6 Commitments From Putin at Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow

Source: Instagram

Ghana's nuclear energy ambitions get Russian backing

The most significant outcome of the talks is Russia's agreement to support Ghana in establishing a 2,000-megawatt nuclear power plant. The proposed facility is positioned as a long-term solution to Ghana's electricity needs, with the potential to underpin the country's industrialisation drive and broader economic development goals.

Energy security has remained a pressing concern for Ghana, and the commitment from Moscow signals a concrete step towards expanding the country's generation capacity through nuclear technology.

Six commitments covering defence, agriculture and education

Beyond energy, the two presidents agreed to deepen defence cooperation and expand collaboration in the agricultural sector, identifying shared interests as the foundation for advancing both areas.

In education, Russia committed to broadening scholarship access for Ghanaian students, opening additional pathways for academic and professional training in Russian institutions.

A notable element of the discussions was the agreed revival of the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC), a bilateral platform that both countries intend to restore as the primary mechanism for coordinating their relationship and implementing jointly agreed programmes.

The six commitments collectively represent an effort by Accra and Moscow to rebuild and expand ties across sectors that both sides consider strategically important, reinforcing a diplomatic and economic partnership that the John Mahama administration is actively pursuing.

The Facebook post is below:

President Mahama receives honorary doctorate from Moscow

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about President John Mahama receiving an honorary doctorate from Russia’s RUDN University during his visit to Moscow for the Russia-Africa Summit.

Mahama is also expected to meet President Vladimir Putin and says he will try to persuade him to agree to a ceasefire in the war with Ukraine.

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Source: YEN.com.gh