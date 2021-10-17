Presidents Akufo-Addo and Asantehene received top SDA awards

The awards are for celebrating their personal achievements

The president urged Ghanaians to use the Church to improve the country

Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church Ghana, on Sunday presented quotes and drawings to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for their dedication to the people.

Two prominent people have shown outstanding leadership and compassion in matters pertaining to social and economic development, the Church said.

Pastor Dr Kwame Kwanin Boakye, President of the North Ghana Union Conference of the Church SDA, said the quotes show the hard work of the two men in the fight against humanity.

Respect was also shown for their support and contributions to the Sabbath-related outreach programs, especially health, education, and the preaching of the gospel, which brought relief to the people.

President Akufo-Addo has called on the Church and the Christians, in general, to intensify their religious activities and to awaken the desired spirit of motivation to transform and transform the nation into a working nation.

"The growth of the Church should be measured not only by the number of its members but also by the level of its members, who are dedicated to preserving the spiritual beauty of Jesus Christ, and who want to help build a prosperous and prosperous Ghana," he said.

In line with the day's celebrations, President Akufo-Addo donated Sunday GH ¢ 50,000.00 to facilitate its educational programs.

Source: Yen