All my flagship programs are working - Akufo-Addo boasts to church members

President Akufo-Addo says the policies and programs initiated by his government since taking office in January 2017 are bearing fruit and affecting the lives of all Ghanaians.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of Ash Town Seventh Day Adventist Church on Saturday, October 16, President Akufo-Addo told the gathering that he had entered office with the aim of improving the lives of the people of Ghana.

"After my first term in office, our success was obvious to everyone, which is why the people of Ghana are good enough to trust me and give me another four years to do more for them," he said.

While acknowledging that life is not yet as easy as it should have been, the President noted that all Ghanaians have good reason to be optimistic about the future.

Commenting on a passage from Jeremiah 12: 2, he told his churchgoers that “in the same way, the policies and programs of government are now firmly established, growing and bearing fruit.”

President Akufo-Addo went on to say, “This week, at least, I am convinced that we have parents here in their wards who benefit from the Free Senior High School policy. We have achieved a few significant milestones, and although the Covid-19 epidemic has temporarily disrupted our development, we are still on our way and we will build Mama Ghana more vigorously. ”

Emphasizing his vision of Ghana's progress and prosperity, the President said his dream of building Ghana Beyond Aid would last, adding that "with the help of the Church, I am confident that we can achieve this vision".

