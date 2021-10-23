The second lady, Samira Bawumia, has been spotted cooking and serving food to the people of Kperiga.

Samira's gesture, YEN.com.gh understands, is part of the rites she has to perform ahead of the funeral rites on her mother-in-law, Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

Hajia Mariama, aged 82, passed away in September and was buried in line with Islamic customs.

Samira Bawumia cooks for entire village ahead of mother-n-law's funeral Photo souce:@swagofafricanews

The family has slated Sunday, October 24, 2021, to hold the last prayers (Adua) for her at her hometown of Kperiga in the North East region.

According to Twinsdntbeg, the official photographers of Samira, Mamprusi tradition demands that Mrs Bawumia, as a daughter-in-law, should cook to feed the entire village of her mother-in-law.

In a video shared on Instagram, the second lady is seen behind a big pot of soup with a big ladle dishing out food.

