Theresa Kufour: Throwback photos of former 1st lady pop up as she turns 86 today
- Former First Lady Theresa Kufour is a year older today, October 25, 2021
- Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to celebrate the wife of ex-president Kufour
- The retired nurse and midwife is 86 years old today
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Theresa Kufuor, the wife of John Kufuor, the second President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, and former First Lady of Ghana is a year older today, October 25, 2021.
Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to celebrate the once 'mother of the nation' over her new age.
Some photos of the former first lady in her youthful years have popped up online on the occasion of her birthday.
One of the photos which was in black and white saw Mrs Kufour sitting innocently and looking away from the camera.
McBrown reveals the number of times doctors washed her womb before giving birth to Baby Maxin (video)
Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Another photo saw the former first lady sporting an afro hairstyle and looked straight into the camera.
Yet another photo saw Mrs Theresa Kufour posing with her entire family which saw all of them beaming with smiles.
Source: Yen Ghana