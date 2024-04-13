Independent presidential candidate Nana Kwame Bediako has taken a significant step in his quest to become Ghana's president

The New Force leader visited the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, to share his vision of offering the country new leadership if he wins the 2024 general election

A video capturing the hearty moments between Bediako and the acclaimed Muslim leader has sparked reactions on social media

Independent presidential candidate and leader of The New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, has shared his vision to become Ghana's president with the National Chief Imam.

Popularly acclaimed as Freedom Jacob Caesar/Cheddar, the businessman-turned-politician visited Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu to discuss his plans to offer new leadership to the country if he wins the 2024 general poll.

Nana Kwame Bediako aims to fix economy

During his meeting with the revered Muslim leader, Nana Kwame Bediako reiterated that he wants to be president for the youth and women and restore the country's economy.

''On behalf of myself, The New Force, and the people of Ghana, I have come to inform the National Chief Imam of the journey I have embarked on.

"Sometime last year, I had a calling; this vision is to become the president of this country, not because I want to become president but because I want to become a leader for the youth and women, create the jobs that are missing, and create the destroyed economy,'' he told the Chief Imam.

Nana Kwame Bediako expressed his quest to become a unifying force for all Ghanaians and bring people together.

The New Force leader commiserated with the grieving Chief Imam, whose second wife, Hajia Ramatu Sharubutu, most recently passed away.

Watch the video of Nana Kwame Bediako and the National Chief Imam below:

How peeps reacted to video of Nana Kwame Bediako

The video showing the heartfelt interaction between Nana Kwame Bediako and Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu ignited reactions from netizens on Instagram.

The_new_force_group_uk commented:

Making Africa great again.

Youngstyleidol posted:

Happy Eid .

Gods_loveliest indicated:

I've seen his heart, he's brave! He'll show no mercy. .

Me_captured02 posted:

Much Love, Sir, and you have my support fully .

Mhyamegold reacted:

Cheddar is coming ❤️.

Junior.theozzy said:

Chedda b3ba .

Markjulius919 wrote:

You have my vote already .

Iamfeliluv said:

Freedom is coming tomorrow.

Ohenebaoffen wrote:

His Excellency.

