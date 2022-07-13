The Minority in Parliament has warned against alleged plans by the EC to introduce new voters register for the 2024 elections

The Minority said the alleged plan was suspicious, unnecessary and would cost the state huge funds

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said the move was particularly suspicious because the EC intends to use only the Ghana Card as the only ID for the register

Minority Members of Parliament have asked the Electoral Commission (EC) to shelve alleged plans to compile new voters register using only the Ghana Card.

At a press conference on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, told the press that the alleged intention by the EC was suspicious and constituted a waste of state funds.

“The EC is desperately planning to discard the 2020 voters register and replace it with a new voter register, which will cause taxpayers and the people of Ghana $80 million thereabout,” he told the media.

The Minority leader said the EC must shelve the idea.

The claim about the new voters register that will use only the Ghana Card as a form of identification was first made by a former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

He alleged that the EC intends to compile the new electoral roll in 2024, an election year.

“The object, of course, is to manipulate [the new] register to save the blushes of this hopeless government that is destined to be thrown out by the electorate in 2024. What kind of nonsensical leadership is this?” Kwakye Ofosu quizzed.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, has not denied or confirmed the allegation since it was first made early Tuesday.

However, last year the EC announced that it would recognise the Ghana Card as the only document to prove one’s citizenship in its subsequent voter registration exercise.

Dr Serebour Quaicoe, EC’s Director of Electoral Service, told the Ghana News Agency that the elections management body had already engaged the various political parties to build consensus on the decision.

