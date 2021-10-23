Actress, producer, and TV presenter, Sika Osei, has completed her marriage ceremony with a plush white wedding.

Sika Osei and her handsome husband got married in a beautiful traditional marriage ceremony on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

The ceremony which was held in Accra was a colourful event with many lovely moments. YEN.com.gh earlier published some videos and photos from the traditional wedding.

As it is with many marriage ceremonies these days, the couple held a white wedding in Accra on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Just like the traditional ceremony, Sika Osei's white wedding turned out to be a beautiful occasion.

YEN.com.gh brings some of the first videos which have just popped up from the wedding.

