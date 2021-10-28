Serwaa Broni: Reactions as Akufo-Addo's 'Side Chick' Makes Wild Claims Against Him

Ghanaians on Twitter have reacted to recent claims by one Serwaa Broni alleging President Nana Akufo-Addo proposed love to her

The Canada-based woman alleged she travelled on the presidential jet with Akufo-Addo to Kumasi for a funeral when she came to Ghana

Broni said she snapped a photo while on the flight and unknowingly captured the president's image in a mirror that was behind her

Broni further alleged that Akufo-Addo sent National Security operatives after her because of the photo

Scores of Ghanaians on Twitter have reacted to recent claims by Serwaa Broni, a lady who has made a series of allegations against President Akufo-Addo and other NPP members.

The Canada-based woman claimed in a Facebook live on Wednesday, October 27 that, President Akufo-Addo, through National Security, attacked her in a staged robbery in 2019, YEN.com.gh reported.

Serwaa Broni alleged that Hopeson Adorye, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and other National Security operatives carried out the instructions from Akufo-Addo because the president felt she was going to leak personal information about them.

Recounting her ordeal, she revealed that her woes began following a trip with President Akufo-Addo, who had been perturbing her with a love proposal. The duo travelled on the presidential jet to Kumasi for a funeral when she came to Ghana, Broni claimed.

She recalled taking a photo onboard the flight, indicating the president was captured in a mirror that was behind her.

Broni further claimed the president called to ask her to delete the photo and subsequently sent Hopeson Adorye and National Security operatives after her.

Following her live video, Twitter has been buzzing with commentaries from Ghanaians about the developing saga. YEN.com.gh compiled five comments from Twitter users below.

@CitizenSawaJnr indicated:

''Those saying Serwaa Broni has nothing to do with @NAkufoAddo should rethink. More coming up!! Original Papano. #akokorabone #Akokorano #ShattaIsBack.''

Sparon Gh said:

''At least we have evidence of ur man's side chick, bring yours on "Papano" moaaa! Our taxpayer's money.''

@DiceseLynne commented:

''Papano and Serwaa Broni. Herh, enjoyments papa.''

@vankelv said:

''It's so funny how we have been asked to believe John Mahama is the Papano even when his name was not mentioned but when it reach nana Addo same people are telling as Serwaa Broni images with the president are photoshop. Herh Ghana . #NanaNo #SerwaaBroni.''

@AnnanPerry indicated:

''Akufo Addo is not only the papano o. According to Serwaa Broni, but he is also a criminal and wicked man who staged a robbery with Hopeson Adoeye to get the money back.''

Meanwhile, Hopeson Adorye has issued a subtle warning to Serwaa Broni, a lady who has dropped 'serious' allegations on President Nana Akufo-Addo and other NPP members.

Hopeson Adorye took to social media to suggest that Serwaa is a blackmailer. In what sounded like a warning note, the 2020 NPP parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso indicated that there is always a price to pay for blackmail.

While he did not mention names in his post, Adorye confirmed his post was about the Serwaa Broni saga while answering a question from Kennedy Osei Nyarko.

Source: Yen.com.gh