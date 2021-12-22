Ghana Post gets new Managing Director as Akufo-Addo appoints Obour

Former Musiga President, Bice Osei Kuffour has been appointed as the acting managing director of Ghana Post

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Bice Osei Kuffour, known in showbiz circles as Obour, as the Managing Director of the Ghana Post Company Limited.

His appointment is subject to regularization in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the company’s regulation since he would be occupying the position in an acting capacity.

Obour is expected to see to the expansion of Ghana Posts' postal network to possible areas and improve service to areas that are not viable.

Bice Osei Kuffour Photo credit: Astus Kwasi Ahiagble

Source: Facebook

Important things that will engage the attention of Obour and the management of Ghana Post Company Limited will be to improve mail security and to promote all postal products to create awareness of their existence.

Prior to his appointment as Ghana Post Managing director, Obour served as the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana where he successfully energized the Union.

From 2017 till date, Obour has been serving as the executive icon and tree planting program manager for the Green Republic, who are one of the originators of the Green Ghana project.

He has served on several other boards and has been an advocate for several other campaigns including the National Road Safety Authority(NRSA) and the Ghana Web Road Safety Campaign.

He attended Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast from 1997 to 1999 where he obtained his SSCE certificate. He also holds a degree in Political Science and Information Studies from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Obour's political career

In 2020, Obour contested the NPP primaries elections in the Asante Akyem South constituency as a parliamentary candidate.

He, unfortunately, lost to a 64 vote difference

The former Musiga president was widely tipped to lose as a result of accusations that he was not transparent when he was the boss of the musicians union.

He was later appointed as secretary to the NPP 2020 Campaign Ashanti Region Advertising Committee.

After 20 years of growing his dreadlocks, he cut them off because he was taking a break from music and needed a new look to rebrand himself.

