The founder of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, has rubbished Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's claim that Ghanaians seemingly do not own 100% of the country's resources

According to him, the vice president is misleading Ghanaians as ownership of the country's resources is guaranteed by law

He described it as mere political talk and urged Ghanaians to disregard such suggestions

The Movement for Change's founder, Alan Kyerematen, says the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's promise to ensure 100% ownership of Ghana's mineral resources, is mere political talk.

Dr Bawumia, during his campaign tour in the Western Region, said that the existing paradigm in Ghana's mining sector gave the impression that Ghanaians do not fully own their resources.

Alan Kyerematen has described Dr Bawumia's claims as misleading

Source: Getty Images

However, reacting to the comment, Alan Kyerematen said the NPP presidential candidate's comment was empty and mere propaganda.

He argued that the 1992 constitution already guarantees the ownership of Ghana's minerals, and there is no question about that.

He stated that Article 257 (6) of the constitution states clearly that all mineral resources in their natural state within Ghana and its territorial waters, in whatever state, are vested in the president of all Ghanaians, with specific laws governing access and management.

“So, Ghanaians already own 100% of their mineral resources by law,” he said.

Alan Kyerematen noted that any suggestion otherwise is misleading and should be disregarded.

Bawumia promises to amend the Minerals Act

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said he would amend the Minerals Act to include traditional rulers.

According to him, he would integrate traditional rulers into the mineral licensing processes to empower them in determining who gets a license to mine within their traditional area.

According to Dr Bawumia, the neglect of chiefs and their input in the mining industry and its regulation has left gaps that malicious persons have exploited to engage in illegal mining.

He said incorporating the chiefs would help address the problem while encouraging small-scale miners to get formalised.

If he becomes president, he will be part of Dr Bawumia's formalisation programme for the mining industry.

Bawumia to establish Minerals Development Bank

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer says if he is elected president in the upcoming general elections, he will establish a Minerals Development Bank.

Dr Bawumia said this at the 3rd Annual Transformational Dialogue on Small-Scale Mining in Ghana, held at the University of Energy and Natural Resources in the Bono Region on May 8, 2024.

He said the initiative was to help fund small-scale mining companies and projects in Ghana to deter them from engaging in illegal and unsafe mining activities.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh