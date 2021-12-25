The member of parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has in his own small way gifted some group of person items to celebrate Christmas.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ablakwa said he supported unpaid Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) workers in his constituency to enable them to celebrate the Christmas festivities happily with their families.

The beneficiaries, all 97 in number received modest provisions including bags of rice, oil and canned fish.

In addition, each one of them had a direct cash transfer to their MoMo accounts.

He, however, humbly appeal to the government to redeem its obligations to all NABCO trainees.

Below are some photos he shared with the post.

A truckload of rice, oil, and other stuff

Beneficiaries spotted putting down their names for accountability

A group photo of some beneficiaries.

His post got a lot of reactions from his followers

Al-Haj Mansfield prayed for God's blessing on him.

May God reward you abundantly for coming. to the aid of these 'destitutes'.

Dickson Avornyo Fanta said he is redefining politics in the country.

Who gave birth to this man at all? You are redefining politics in the country Ghana. May God Almighty guide you.

Prog Litos said his kind was rare.

You have been a great pillar to many people. Continue to be who you are and Allah will surely reward you. I wish your kind are many in Ghana.

Korkor Stargirl Becca sought the blessings of the heavens for him.

May the heavens bless you for this kind gesture.

Felix Dotse prayed for God's blessing for him.

God bless you for making NABCO Staffs feels good today in these hard times

Kwesi Poqu said the NABCo CEO just shared fliers with trainees.

Dr Ibrahim Anyars the CEO of Nabco only shared Merry Christmas flyer with trainees…..

