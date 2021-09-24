Battor - The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has honored the longest-serving midwife in the constituency, Madam Beatrice Blessing Obidieh.

Ablakwa surprised her with a modest gift of a 2015 Toyota Prius fully loaded hybrid model.

He made the presentation during the Volta Regional edition of this year's World Contraception Day celebration in Battor.

According to Ablakwa, Auntie Beatrice as she's affectionately known has rendered inspirational service at the Battor Catholic Hospital since 2003.

Ablakwa said the 53-year-old product of Atibie Midwifery Training School came highly recommended by all her colleagues, doctors, and administrative staff who were unanimous during his quiet background checks.

Most of Auntie Beatrice's colleagues said she has been phenomenal, dedicated, selfless, and a quintessential role model to the younger generation.

He however encouraged health workers posted to the district to accept their postings, and stay with them, and not be fixated on seeking transfers to bigger cities.

Photos from the event has drawn a lot of reactions from Ablakwa's followers.

Edem Edem described the MP as an epitome of a 21st century politician.

Sammy you are a true epitome of a politician in the 21st century. Until you decide to leave the sit I can say you will be the longest serving MP in Ghana's history. God bless you.

Selorm Gatsey said Ablakwa is different from the rest.

You are different among them all, keep up the good work honourable.

Awudu Abdul Wahab had a lot of nice things to say.

What can we say. No amount of words can thank you for always putting smile on faces of people of North Tongu and Ghana at large. Thank you for recognizing her tireless dedication to serving and providing good health care to the people of North Tongu. This will really go a long way entice the younger midwives that server the constituency and mother Ghana. Safe drive to our mother. Thank you sir.

Tanyigbe Kojo says he needs to be moving from constituency to constituency.

You need to be moving from one constituency to another as MP in the Volta region every four years.

Patrick Paloma Paloma who happened to have worked with her before said nice things about her.

Well deserved, I worked with her during rotation time some years back. A woman who's dedicated to the noble profession. Auntie B.......your Paloma is coming for the key

Ablakwa organises free eye-screening

Ablakwa organised a six-day eye screening for members of his constituency.

The North Tongu MP'S Free Eye Screening Outreach commenced in Mafi Dedukope on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

The screening is aimed at provided pro-bono eye care service and also hand out at least 10,000 eyeglasses to those who need them.

In addition to free medications, free eye surgeries shall be carried out by our visiting specialists using theatres at the Battor Catholic Hospital.

Multiple mobile teams of these volunteer eye specialists will traverse all six traditional areas from 9 am to 4 pm daily.

