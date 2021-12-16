Top Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix has impressed many after paying the admission fee of a young lady

Zionfelix shared that the gorgeous lady successfully got admitted to the University of Education, Winneba but could not pay some of her fees

Many who saw the kind gesture of the blogger resorted to the comments section to express how proud they are of him

Zionfelix, a popular Ghanaian blogger legally known as Felix Adomako Mensah has won the hearts of Ghanaians after coming to the aid of a young lady.

In a post sighted on his official Facebook page, Zionfelix Entertainment News, he shared that the young lady whose name was not disclosed gained admission to the University of Education, Winneba but had been struggling to pay her admission fee.

Zionfelix with University of Education, Winneba Photo credit: Zionfelix Entertainment News/Facebook

Source: Facebook

His post read;

My sister here has been admitted to offer a four year program at the university of Winneba but the admission fee was her problem

Santa Zionfelix had to meet her around East Legon to give her the admission fees.

Many who say Zionfelix's post seemed very impressed with his kind gesture.

At the time of this publication, the post has close to 10,000 reactions with more than 1,200 comments and 29 shares.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

Prophetic Augustine Boamah commented:

May God richly bless u so much. May you never lack in life heaven doors should open for you,day in and day out.

Emmanuel Kwadwo Tawiah wrote:

Doing a great job Zionfelix. God bless you abundantly

From Kwaku Gyegyiri Junior:

God bless you for this. Continue doing it and stop wasting money only already self sufficient like Tracey boakye and zandy

Ohemaa Papabi Maame commented:

Wooooow God richly bless for ur kindness.....the bible even says...... A CHEERFUL GIVER NEVER LACK ...GBU

Shaddy Owusu replied:

You see how you people are praising him ,when he goes for shopping with other celebs p3 then you start Dey rain insult on him ,the same people also support him in one way or the other ,criticism is all that some people here on Fb knows . Great job done Zion

From Borson Mimi:

God richly bless u....These are the things we should be doing.......Rather than wasting money on unnecessary things

Amofa Eric commented:

This is all what God is expecting us to do, rescuing the perishing, caring for the needy God bless you Zion

