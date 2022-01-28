President Nana Akufo-Addo has donated GHc100,000 to the Appiatse Support Fund set up by the government

The fund was set up to support victims of the explosion that occurred at Appiatse in the Western Region

The Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources launched the fund on Thursday, January 27

President Nana Akufo-Addo has contributed GHc100,000 to the Appiatse Support Fund set up by the government to support victims of the explosion incident in the community.

On Thursday, January 20, 2022, an intense explosion at Appiatse in the Western Region killed 14 persons, and several others sustained injuries.

The president said the establishment of the fund is an indication of the government's commitment to supporting the victims and rebuilding the community, Pulse Ghana reports.

A personal donation

President Akufo-Addo noted that the donation was a personal gesture and that the government will commit the needed resources to support the fund towards reviving the community.

He further mentioned that he had tasked the security agencies to conduct full and impartial investigations into the events that led to the explosion, adding that persons found culpable will be made to face the law.

A call to support the fund

President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians, Corporate Ghana, and benevolent individuals, including foreigners to donate to the fund.

The Appiatse Support Fund was established by the government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and was launched on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

