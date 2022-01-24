Famous Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has sent out trucks of food items to victims of the Appiatse explosion

The incident that happened on Thursday, January 20, sadly left many people homeless, injured, or deceased

Ghana's vice-president has also hinted that the government is ready to take steps to help the victims of the unfortunate incident

The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama has sent 5,000 bags of rice, 5,000 tins of Mackerel, and 1,000 gallons of oil to residents of Appiaste near Bogoso in the Western Region.

Classfmonline.com reports that the items were sent to Appiatse on Sunday, January 23, 2022, after the town was ravaged on Thursday, January 20, 2022, by the huge explosion.

Photos that were taken during the donation exercise were shared on social media and have received heartwarming reactions from numerous social media users.

The explosion occurred when a truck conveying explosives was involved in an accident with a motorcycle and a third vehicle close to an electronic transformer.

After the devastating explosion, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia sent out heartfelt condolences to the families of persons who lost their lives in the intense explosion at Appiatse near Bogoso in the Western Region.

The vice-president also commiserated with individuals who sustained severe injuries.

In a Facebook post, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia wished for a speedy recovery for persons hospitalized after sustaining various forms of casualties in the unfortunate incident.

