Vice President Dr Bawumia has criticised former President Mahama's 24-hour economy proposal

Bawumia said there are existing 24-hour services in hospitals, fuel companies, and more, suggesting Mahama lacks an understanding of his policy

Bawumia urged Ghanaians to vote for the New Patriotic Party in 2024, presenting himself as the candidate for a new vision and policy

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has countered former President John Dramani Mahama's proposal for a 24-hour economy.

Dr Bawumia stated emphatically that the touted policy by Mahama is already in practical effect across various sectors in the country.

He pointed to the continuous operation of hospitals, fuel companies, utilities, and even local eateries, which are embracing a 24-hour work cycle.

Casting doubt on Mahama's comprehension of his policy proposal, Dr Bawumia seized the moment to call for public scepticism regarding Mahama's purported new idea.

"John Mahama says he has a new idea. What is the idea? He says he wants a 24-hour economy. He doesn’t even understand that policy," he teased.

Dr Bawumia made the comments during a homecoming visit to Walewale, Nalerigu and Tamale on Monday, November 20, 2023.

He stressed that Ghana was already leading in the realm of continuous services.

The Vice President urged citizens to consider the existing strides made under the New Patriotic Party's government.

He touted his leadership in steering Ghana toward unprecedented achievements as significant.

He also rallied support for the NPP in the upcoming 2024 elections, presenting himself as the torchbearer for a transformative and forward-looking agenda.

