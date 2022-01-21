Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has sent out heartfelt condolences to the families of persons who lost their lives in the explosion at Appiatse

The vice-president wished a speedy recovery for individuals who sustained severe casualties in the unfortunate occurrence

The explosion incident occurred at Appiatse in the Western Region between a vehicle carrying explosives and a motorcycle

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has sent out heartfelt condolences to the families of persons who lost their lives in the intense explosion at Appiatse near Bogoso in the Western Region.

The vice-president also commiserated with individuals who sustained severe injuries.

In a Facebook post, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia wished for a speedy recovery for persons hospitalized after sustaining various forms of casualties in the unfortunate incident.

Appiatse Explosion: Bawumia Commiserates with Families of Persons who Lost Their Lives. Photo credit: @Adjoakesewaake1/@zouresteve

Source: Twitter

''My heartfelt condolences to the families of the individuals who lost their lives in today's explosion in [Appiatse] near Bogoso, in the Western Region.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

''To those who were injured in the unfortunate occurrence, I wish you Godspeed recovery,'' he said.

Click to read his post below:

President Akufo-Addo Reacts to Bogoso Explosion

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed sadness about an explosion at Appiatse near Bogoso in the Western Region that resulted in the death of many residents.

While consoling the bereaved families, he extended wishes of a speedy recovery to the injured.

In a series of tweets sighted by YEN.com.gh, the president said, he had received a briefing on the circumstances that led to an explosion resulting in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties belonging to residents.

Ghanaians React as Many Die in Massive Bogoso Explosion

Also, scores of people on Twitter are reacting to the explosion that occurred at Appiatse between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region of Ghana.

The Ghana Police Service has disclosed that the accident involved a DAF vehicle with the registration number WR 2252-18 carrying explosives from the MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, to Chirano Gold and a motorcycle.

Ghanaweb reports that 17 persons died in the explosion and 57 of the casualties have been hospitalised.

Source: YEN.com.gh