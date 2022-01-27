A video of Ghanaian preacher Prophet Johnson Adu Boahen warning about an impending disaster in the Western Region has emerged

The clergyman could be heard in the clip accurately predicting the explosion that claimed 14 lives with several others sustaining injuries

The explosion incident occurred between a vehicle carrying explosives and a motorcycle

A video of preacher Prophet Johnson Adu Boahen warning about an impending disaster in the Western Region of Ghana has surfaced on social media.

The clip comes after the intense explosion at Appiatse in the region, killing 14 persons and several others sustaining injuries on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

In the Facebook video posted by Pure FM/TV, chanced on by YEN.com.gh, Prophet Johnson Adu Boahen could be heard foretelling the disaster God had revealed to him.

The preacher was captured during the December 20, 2021, edition of Ogyie Mmere on Angel FM.

Prophet Boahen mentioned that God had opened his eyes in the spiritual realm, ''and what I see is that I am following something which has taken me away from Accra to someplace in the Western Region.

''When we got to the Western Region, it looked like something had happened, and a crowd of people was rushing to see what had happened. But all of a sudden, what I saw was something had exploded in a way similar to the gas explosion at Atomic Junction; it exploded while the crowd was heading towards it,'' he said.

Prophet Boahen further mentioned that the explosion turned the earth and covered up the people, adding that he saw bodies scattered at the scene of the incident numbering about 30.

''We should pray, lest something bad will happen between now and the new year,'' he said.

Bawumia Commiserates with Families of Persons who Lost Their Lives in Appiatse Explosion

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has sent out heartfelt condolences to the families of persons who lost their lives in the intense explosion at Appiatse near Bogoso in the Western Region.

The vice-president also commiserated with individuals who sustained severe injuries.

In a Facebook post, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia wished for a speedy recovery for persons hospitalised after sustaining various forms of casualties in the unfortunate incident.

