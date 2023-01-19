The embattled Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, stormed the NPP’s Asylum Down Headquarters

Sarah Adwoa Safo said in a spirit of candour and conciliation she decided to pay a visit to the newly elected National executives

Adwoa Safo has incurred the wrath of the party after her long continuous unexplained absence from her parliamentary duties

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the embattled Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, stormed the Asylum Down headquarters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Adwoa Safo, in the spirit of candour and conciliation, she decided to embark on the unannounced visit to the headquarters.

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo and NPP National Chairman, Stephen Ntim Image Credit: @sarah.adwoasafo.18

Adwoa Safo Incurs Wrath Of Party For Abandoning Parliamentary Business

Adwoa Safo has incurred the wrath of the party’s hierarchy and the grassroots after her long continuous unexplained absence from her parliamentary duties.

She was subsequently sacked from her portfolio as Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection with the party’s leadership in parliament also making frantic efforts to get her stripped of her parliamentary seat to no avail.

Adwoa Safo Holds Fruitful Discussions With NPP Executives

Taking to her Facebook page, Adwoa Safo said she had a fruitful discussion with the party’s national executives when she visited the office.

"I was warmly welcomed by the National Chairman, Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim, General Secretary Mr Justin Frimpong Kodua and the National Women's Organiser, Madam Kate Gyamfuah. In the spirit of candour and mollification, we had very fruitful discussions and deliberations."

The visit by the former Minister generated exciting reactions from her fans and followers some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Miki's Nana Yeboah

Honorable Sarah Adowa Safo without you taken Dome Kwabenya Constituency Seat any candidate in Dome Kwabenya as Npp can never take as to break the 8 we Npp are talking about... because you have done more great jobs for the Constituency....

Patricia Araba Quaye

Looking beautiful ❤️ Hon. Well done. Much love

Maame Agyeiwaa Okodie

Sweet girl ❤️We’re going for our last term ❤️

DomprehBa Kwame

That's great, you have done extremely well. I love you Mummy , in fact I was there when you came. Keep shinning and glowing in the Lord

Stefano Di

Nice, Nice, Nice Nice Adwoa, I will one day wish to take up an Mphil to understand your "civilized political approach in a developing democracy like Ghana". I admire your big heart, well done , My friend Romeo Adjei will be a co-researcher

