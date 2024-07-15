The government is being criticised over the proposal to allow ministers and MPs to use sirens and exempt them from speed limits

The Bureau of Public Safety's executive director told YEN.com.gh that this move would bring chaos to roads

The bureau chief has stressed that allowing more people to exceed speed limits endangers more road users

There is growing concern about the proposal to allow ministers and MPs to use sirens on their cars and exempt them from speed limits.

The Bureau of Public Safety expressed disappointment over the move, saying there were concerns about road safety and accountability.

Opposition is building against a potential law that would allow Ghana's ministers and MPs to ignore speed limits and use sirens.

Per MyJoyOnline the bureau has stressed that allowing more people to exceed speed limits endangers more road users.

“Furthermore, these exemptions create unnecessary risks and could lead to an increase in traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities."

IMANI Africa President Franklin Cudjoe also questioned the proposal for exemptions in road regulations.

Cudjoe directed his concerns to the parliament leadership in a Facebook post.

The Transport Ministry laid an L.I. to amend the Road Regulations Act LI 2180, which will expand speed limit exemptions and other permissions to include all members of parliament and ministers of state on the roads.

This includes roads around schools, residential areas, hospital zones, parks, and recreational areas.

In comments to YEN.com.gh, the Bureau of Public Safety executive director, Dr Nana Yaw Akwada, said this move was unprecedented.

"I haven't seen anywhere where legislators or congressmen are given the leeway to speed and put sirens on their cars. It doesn't happen in America. It doesn't happen in the UK. It doesn't happen in Australia"

He also called on the minister to withdraw the L.I. for Parliament immediately.

"It will bring chaos," Akwada stressed further as he called for action from the Road Safety Authority.

