The apex court of the land has thrown out a suit filed by lawyers for FixTheCountry's Oliver Barker-Vormawor to challenge his continuous detention by the police

Barker-Vormawor has been charged with treason felony, but his lawyers say police deliberately filed their case at the wrong court

Lawyers for Mr Barker-Vormawor filed the case at the Supreme Court in their bid to challenge what they say was the "mishandling" if the client by IGP and Attorney-General

Ghana’s Supreme Court has dismissed a case filed by lawyers for FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, to challenge his arraignment at a Magistrates Court instead of a High Court.

Judges at the Supreme Court, according to a report on Myjoyonline and sighted by Yen.com.gh, ruled on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 that the processes filed by the lawyers for Mr Barker-Vormawor did not properly invoke their jurisdiction.

According to the report, the Supreme Court judges said they did not understand why the lawyers did not apply for bail for the embattled FixTheCountry convener per the advice of the District Court Magistrate on February 28, 2022.

On that day, the Ashaiman District Court ordered the removal of Oliver Barker-Vormawor from its premises.

After the comments by the bench, lawyers social activist then informed the Court they wanted to withdraw the case.

Mr Barker-Vormawor has been charged with treason for saying he will lead a coup if the E-Levy is passed.

His lawyers filed their case at the Supreme on grounds that the judge at the Magistrates Court, Daniel Mensah, did not order that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Attorney General to justify their client’s continuous detention.

They hoped that the Court would determine whether the Police have discharged their constitutional duty by sending their client to a court with no jurisdiction to consider a bail application.

According to them, the ruling on February 17, 2022, by the Magistrates' Court to deny their client bail because it had no jurisdiction was a grave error of law.

