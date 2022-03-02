Security Analyst, Adib Saani, is worried that Nana Akufo-Addo's administration seems to over-react at the mention of coup

Mr Saani says government risks pushing Ghana's democracy backwards with its relentless effort to control what everybody is saying

The comments by the security expert calls for the arrest of the Dean of the University of Ghana Law School, Prof. Raymond Atuguba, for coup alleged comments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Security Analyst, Adib Saani, has said it is puzzling that the Nana Akufo-Addo government becomes highly agitated at the mention of a possible coup in Ghana.

In a post on his Facebook page sighted by Yen.com.gh, the security analyst also said the government risks returning the country to the primitive days when the state controlled behaviour by trying to police what everybody is saying.

“Why is this government so jittery when coup is mentioned? What do they they have to hide? If you are doing the right thing, why shiver? Since when did coup become a taboo word?” he quizzed.

Nana Akufo-Addo (L) and Adib Saani. Source: @adibsaani; @nakufoaddo

Source: Facebook

He asked the government to take a critical look at the current lapses in human insecurities, seeming war on press freedom, the inconsistent application of the law and the wanton arrest and targeting of critics which create the necessary conditions for a coup to occur.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“Its incontrovertible. This is not a call to coup, but a stark reminder of the disturbing recent realities we have had to contend with as a people,” he stressed.

"Be a citizen and not a spectator. Try being a citizen and you become a public enemy. That's a symptom of a police state and not a democracy," he added.

According to a report sighted by Yen.com.gh on GhanaWeb, the comments by the security analyst on follows calls for the arrest of the Dean of the University of Ghana Law School, Prof. Raymond Atuguba, for coup comments he made.

According to the report, retired Military Officer, Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey, has urged the National Security apparatus to arrest Prof Atuguba for saying a coup is imminent due to the country’s current economic challenges.

Capt. Effah Dartey a politician with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been reported as saying that Prof Atuguba must be arrested for inciting the public against the government.

"The Professor lacks an intellectual basis for making that statement. He is throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians. National Security should investigate him. He should not be allowed to make statements like these...He should be arrested for [the] crime of inciting soldiers and creating insecurity," Capt Effah Darteh was quoted in a report by Mynewsgh.

Professor Raymond Atuguba Warns Of Coup; Says 'Broke' Economy May Trigger One Soon

The Dean of the University of Ghana Law School, Professor Raymond Atuguba, has said a profound academic study on Ghana suggests that the country risks an imminent coup d'etat.

According to the respected law professor, this grim prediction dawned on him after assisting an academic colleague of the Washington DC-based National War College who wrote a dissertation on 'Why some coups fail and others succeed'. That dissertation used Ghana as a case study, he revealed.

Speaking at the Solidare Governance Forum - a public lecture and panel discussion - on Monday, February 28, 2022, and sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Woezor TV, Professor Atuguba said the current poor state of the economy is also a viable trigger of a possible coup.

Source: YEN.com.gh