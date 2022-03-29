An ambulance waiting at the car park of Parliament house is fueling suspicions that a bed-ridden MP has been brought in to vote on the E-Levy today

NPP MP for Ahanta West, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, has been absent from the chamber of Parliament since last year for severe health conditions

The House will today vote to either reject or accept the controversial 1.5% E-Levy bill

An ambulance has arrived in Parliament today, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, as MPs prepare to vote on the E-Levy Bill, fueling suspicions that a bedridden MP has been brought to vote.

Despite the government's firm resolve, the bill has not been passed for months because MPs on the Majority side have not had the numbers to push the bill through.

A split Parliament of 137 MPs each on the Minority and Majority side with one independent MP opting to do business with the Majority side always leaves the Majority at a disadvantage.

However, on Tuesday, a video shared on Instagram shows an ambulance's presence in Parliament, as many speculate that a bedridden Majority NPP MP will be wheeled to the Chamber to cast his vote.

Coincidentally, the E-Levy bill has made an appearance in Parliament after a long absence for a vote that will either reject or approve it.

The MP, which YEN.com.gh's sources identify as Chieftaincy Minister, Ebenezer Kojo Kum and MP for Ahanta West, has not been to Parliament for many months because of his severe health condition.

Many sources say the MP is currently paralysed.

Below is the video intercepted by YEN.com.gh of the ambulance waiting at the car park of the Parliament.

