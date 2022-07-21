An NPP MP is threatening to take on the government for failing to bring development to his constituency and the Ashanti Region in general

Nana Ayew Afriyie says his constituents were blaming him for the lack of development when he has no hand in the decision to bring roads to the area

The unhappy MP said other MPs in the Ashanti Region shared in his sentiments about the government

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

An MP of the governing NPP has threatened to soon start criticising the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government openly for allegedly neglecting the Ashanti Region in infrastructural development.

Nana Ayew Afriyie, the member of parliament for Effiduase/Asokore in the Ashanti Region, said his constituents have begun attacking him for lack of roads and other infrastructure.

The MP said he was not alone in this predicament since other MPs have complained about the same problem.

Nana Ayew Afriyie is MP for Effiduase/Asokore. Source: Facebook/@My Info Ghana

Source: Facebook

Dr Afriyie told pro-NPP media house Wontumi TV on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, that although the decision to build roads, for instance, is taken entirely by the finance minister and the Roads and Highways Authority, MPs in Ashanti Region are taking the flak from their constituents.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Speaking in Twi on the local language TV station, Dr Afriyie said it was unfortunate that Nana Akufo-Addo and his ministers have forgotten that the Ashanti Region votes won them power.

"He [Akufo-Addo] has decided to turn his back on the Ashanti Region and construct an interchange in other regions. You have neglected the region now but return to it for votes. Are you alright?" he quizzed.

He said other MPs in the region regarded the powerhouse of the New Patriotic Party shared in his sentiments.

"When I start going descend on the government, nobody should talk to me," he lamented.

His comments follow a recent heckling of experienced politician and NPP MP for Suame, also in the region, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu.

Mr Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, the Majority Leader in Parliament, was booed and pelted with sachet water by his constituents on Monday, July 18. Angry youth and the business community in the area said untarred roads were bringing dust that threatened their health.

Mr Kyei-Mensah Bonsu later said he was attacked because his constituents were angry with the executive government.

Mahama Leads Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen In 2024 Presidential Opinion Poll

YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Global InfoAnalytics has released the results of a new opinion poll that shows John Mahama is ahead of Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen to become the next president of Ghana.

The poll conducted in July 2022 reveals former president and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Mahama leads vice president Dr Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“In a hypothetical race 58% to 31% (27% margin) if elections were held today, a further 11% prefer to vote for someone else in the 2024 elections,” Global InfoAnalytics said in the executive summary.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh