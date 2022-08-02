The treason and treason felony charges brought against Oliver Barker-Vormawor has reached the High Court

The Fixthecountry convener was arrested and charged with the offences for a post he made on Facebook at the height of the public condemnation of an E-Levy cake

The outspoken social change campaigner and PhD law student at Cambridge University had said that he would stage a coup if the E- Levy passed

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

FixTheCountry’s Oliver Barker-Vormawor will from September 1, 2022 begin standing trial for treason felony and treason.

The start of the trial at the High Court next month follows a decision by the Ashaiman District Court, presided over by Mrs Eleanor Kakra Barnes Botwe, to refer the matter to the higher jurisdiction.

The legal team for Mr Barker-Vormawor, led by Justice Srem-Sai said the charges brought against the social change activist offend the rules of duplicity and multiplicity.

“The particulars of the count allege both high treason and treason felony, and we don’t know which one we’re being charged with,” a Citi News story quoted the lawyer.

The Fixthecountry convener was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport on Friday, 11 February 2022, shortly after touching down from the UK.

The police charged him with treason and treason felony for a post he made on social media platform, Facebook.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Police said the short post "contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic”.

Barker-Vormawor had posted that he would stage a coup if the E-Levy was passed. He also called the army "useless".

He made the post after a birthday cake was shaped to write the word "E-Levy". Barker-Vormawor made the post at the height of a fierce public backlash over the cake.

If found guilty he could be jailed for life or face capital punishment.

Source: YEN.com.gh