The president, Nana Akufo-Addo, has appointed four new judges to the Supreme Court

The president said the appointments were made in consultation with the Judicial Council and Council of State

The president's latest appointment brings to 15 the number of judges he has elevated to the apex court

President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated three Appeals Court judges and one High Court judge to fill pending and projected vacancies on the Supreme Court bench.

The president has asked Parliament in a letter addressed to Parliament to expedite their approval to enable his appointees to assume their office as soon as possible.

The four new nominations are as follows:

Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu (Justice of Appeal)

Justice George Kingsley Koomson (Justice of Appeal)

Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu (Justice of Appeal), and

Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu (Justice of the High Court.

The president said in the letter addressed to the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin that his nominations have the blessing of both the Judicial Council and the Council of State.

"I am therefore in accordance with Article 144 (2) seeking the approval of Parliament for the appointment of the nominees as justices of the Supreme Court,” portions of the letter read.

In Parliament on Tuesday, the Speaker referred the president’s request to the Appointments Committee.

The latest nominations bring to 15 the number of judges the president has appointed to the apex court.

