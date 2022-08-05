Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has warned the EC against any sinister plans to rig the upcoming elections in 2024 for the NPP

The NDC MP said the EC would be playing with fire if it attempts to steal the elections for the governing party

He suspects that the EC insistence on making the Ghana Card the only ID for registration to vote is dangerous and could spell doom for Ghana's democracy

An outspoken legislator for the opposition for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has warned Ghana's elections management body not to attempt to steal the elections for the governing party.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said he foresees a sinister plan for the Electoral Commission (EC), led by Jean Mensa, to rig the elections for the New Patriotic Party in 2024.

His comments follow the EC's ongoing process to make the Ghana Card the only acceptable ID for people eligible to vote in Ghana.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. Source: Facebook/@okudzetoablakwa

The move has already be condemned widely.

“There is a clear agenda to rig [the elections]…but the EC must be told in clear terms that they are playing with fire," he said.

Mr Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, made the comments on Metro TV on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Afari-Gyan Kicks Against Plans To Use Ghana Card As Sole ID for 2024 Election

Meanwhile, former EC Chairman, Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, has kicked against the plan to use the Ghana Card as the only form of identification for the next general elections in 2024.

YEN.com.gh covered a related story in which the former EC boss said the move was pointless and could spell doom for the country.

“The moot question is: why make the Ghana Card the only means of identification for purposes of establishing eligibility to register to vote,” he quizzed during an interview with Daily Graphic.

Political science professor says Ghana's problem is wicked leadership

Senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has said the wickedness of Ghana's political leaders is to blame for the myriad of problems the country is facing.

Prof Gyampo took to his Facebook page on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, to rant about what to him was a lack of committed leaders to run the country's affairs.

"The problem in Ghana is wicked leadership," he stated.

He said Ghana's political elites know and see how other countries have developed. However, they have decided to hide behind public ignorance to do nothing for Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh