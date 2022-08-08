The president has said he will not change his ministers because they are delivering to his expectation

Nana Akufo-Addo said calls for a reshuffle may be coming from either jobless people or members of the opposition NDC

He said any move to reshuffle his ministers could trigger instability in his administration

President Nana Akufo-Addo has dismissed calls for a ministerial reshuffle, suggesting that those pushing him to change is appointees are either jobless people or members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Source: Facebook

The president said the calls for a reshuffle are untenable because all his appointtees are delivering to his expectations.

"NDC wants to destabilise your government, there are people who are also looking for jobs.

"I'm not disputing that there is quite a lot of attention there, but I also think that there is the need for us to have rather a holistic look at matters relating to reshuffling of ministers and other government appointees," he said.

He made the comments on Monday, August 8, 2022 during an interview with a Tamale-based radio station.

Nana Akufo-Addo is on a two-day tour of the Northern Region.

A pressure group affiliated with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) last week appealed to the president to change his appointees and inject a new life into his administraton.

The Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA) told the president via a press statement that the performance of his appointees was unsatisfactory and urged him to reshuffle them urgently.

However, the president has responded to such calls. He told Radio Northern Star that reshuffling his ministers would distabilise his government.

U.S. Economist Describes Ghana Cedi As Bank of Ghana Junk Currency

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that US-based Economist Professor Steve Hanke has given a grim assessment of Ghana's local currency, describing the cedi as a central bank "junk currency" as depreciation persists.

The popular economist said his calculations show that the the cedi has depreciated by approximately 34% against the US dollar since January 2020.

"In #Ghana, the economy is in the tank. By my calculations, the #cedi has depreciated by ~34% against the USD since Jan. 1, 2020. The cedi is a central bank junk currency. GHA must mothball its central bank and install a currency board," he tweeted over the weekend.

