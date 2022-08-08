The president has rejected calls to reshuffle his non-performing appointees

According to Nana Akufo-Addo, all his appointees are delivering to his utmost expectation

He said calls to reshuffle his men are masterminded by the opposition NDC who wants to destabilise his government

President Nana Akufo-Addo has rejected calls by a section of Ghanaians and some governance experts to reshuffle his appointees who are not delivering on their mandates.

The president said none of his ministers and other appointees would be fired because they met his expectations.

He fears that by heeding the calls to change his men, his government would be destabilised.

Nana Akufo-Addo (R) and Roads and Highways Minister Kwesi Amoako Atta. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo

Source: Facebook

Nana Akufo-Addo, who is touring the Northern Region, told a Tamale-based radio station on Monday, August 8, 2022, that the issue of reshuffling or performance of his ministers remains one of his top priorities.

"I'm required daily to ask myself whether a particular minister is up to the mark. I am the final authority and if they are not up to the mark, I'm required to act.

"So if they are up to expectations then I don't have any reason to heed to the calls for reshuffling," state-owned Daily Graphic quoted the president.

He added amid laughter:

"NDC wants to destabilise your government, there are people who are also looking for jobs."

"I'm not disputing that there is quite a lot of attention there, but I also think that there is the need for us to have rather a holistic look at matters relating to reshuffling of ministers and other government appointees," he said.

Akufo-Addo Makes Changes To Ghana's National Security Apparatus

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that Nana Akufo-Addo has made key changes to Ghana's National Security setup as he promotes Edward Asomani from deputy National Security Coordinator to acting National Security Coordinator.

This was contained in a press release issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Mr Asomani's former boss, Major General Francis Adu-Amanfoh (rtd), who was the National Security Coordinator, has been reassigned by the President to act as Special Advisor to the President for the Accra Initiative.

