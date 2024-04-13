Former football administrator Kwesi Nyantakyi has reportedly been hospitalised amidst the ongoing NPP parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency

He is receiving treatment for stomach pain at the Legacy Hospital in Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region

Nyantakyi is one of nine candidates aspiring to win the primary to represent the NPP in the by-election

Kwesi Nyantakyi, a candidate in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency, has reportedly been hospitalised amidst the ongoing poll.

The former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is one of nine candidates hoping to win the primary to represent the NPP in the by-election.

Kwesi Nyantakyi hospitalised as delegates vote in NPP Ejisu Constituency primary. Photo credit: Citi News.

Reports say campaign insiders close to Nyantakyi disclosed that he suffered stomach pain on Friday night before the Saturday, April 13 poll.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, whose predicament was due to prolonged abstinence from food owing to busy schedules, including planned meetings with delegates, has been receiving treatment at the Legacy Hospital in Asokore Mampong since Friday evening.

Delegates voting in NPP Ejisu Constituency primary

More than 1000 delegates are voting in the primary to elect a candidate to represent the NPP in the upcoming by-election in the Ejisu Constituency.

This primary follows the death of the late legislator, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, who died on March 7, 2024.

Kwesi Nyantakyi is among 9 persons to pick up forms for the Ejisu NPP primary

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that nine persons picked up forms to contest the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary for Ejisu.

The nine include former football administrator Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was implicated in an Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé in 2018.

The NPP scheduled the primary for Saturday, April 13, 2024, after opening nominations on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Candidates get nomination forms after paying a non-refundable application fee of GH¢3,000.

